Air Force To Operationalise Air Field In Arunachal Near China Border

A total of eight Advanced Landing Grounds have been revived for operations by the Indian Air Force as part of steps to strengthen military infrastructure along the China border.

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2019 16:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Air Force To Operationalise Air Field In Arunachal Near China Border

Officials will land at Vijayanagar ALG in AN-32, a turboprop twin-engined military transport aircraft.


Shillong: 

To bolster military infrastructure along the China border, the Indian Air Force is set to operationalise its Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal RD Mathur and Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan will jointly inaugurate resurfaced Vijaynagar ALG on September 18, Defence Spokesperson (Shillong) Wing commander Ratnakar Singh said today.

The officials will land at Vijayanagar ALG in AN-32, a turboprop twin-engined military transport aircraft.

Vijaynagar is situated in a remote corner of the state and is not connected with any motorable road. The area is important as it is close to the borders with China and Myanmar.

A total of eight ALGs have been revived for operations by the Indian Air Force as part of steps to strengthen military infrastructure along the China border.

Other seven ALG which have been made operational by EAC are Pasighat, Mechuka, Walong, Tuting , Ziro , Along and Tawang.

Vijaynagar ALG has been non-operational for fixed-wing operations since 2016 due to want of repair and upgradation its facilities there.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vijaynagar Advanced Landing GroundIndian Air ForceChina border

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi BirthdayDonald TrumpVishwakarma PujaAmazon, Flipkart SaleNarendra ModiBoris JohnsonSaudi ArabiaPM ModiSensexPNR StatusMi Band 4Rog Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................