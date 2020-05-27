Air Force Operationalises 2nd Squadron Of Home-Made Tejas Combat Aircraft

LCA Tejas is the "lightest and smallest" in its group of 4th generation supersonic combat aircraft

The Indian Air Force has operationalised its No.18 Squadron, the "Flying Bullets", at Sulur near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, equipping it with the fourth generation Mk1 LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas.

The indigenous tailless compound delta wing aircraft was inducted at an official ceremony in the presence of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at the Sulur Air Force Station today.

The No.18 Squadron will be the second one to have the home-made Tejas fighter jet, after the 45 Squadron based in Coimbatore.

An all-faith prayer was held and a coconut broken to mark the induction of the Tejas today.

The No 18 Squadron, formed in 1965 with the motto "Teevra aur Nirbhaya" meaning "Swift and Fearless," was earlier flying the MiG 27 aircraft.

The MiG Squadron "actively participated" in the 1971 war with Pakistan. It was "resurrected" on April 1 this year at Sulur.

The Tejas fighter aircraft is equipped with fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics and multimode radar, while its structure is made of composite material.

It is also the "lightest and smallest" in its group of fourth generation supersonic combat aircraft," a Defence release on Monday said.



