Ahmedabad Airport Unveils Integrated Cargo Terminal To Boost Gujarat's Export Logistics

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport has inaugurated an Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT), significantly boosting its cargo handling capacity.

The new facility, spread over 20,000 square metres, can manage up to 200,000 tonnes of cargo annually - a fourfold increase from the previous 50,000-tonne capacity, sources said.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airports operator. SVPIA is spread over 987 acres and is Gujarat's busiest airport by passenger traffic. In FY 2024- 25, SVPIA had a footfall of 13.3 million passengers and managed nearly 280 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) daily.

The new Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) at Ahmedabad's SVPI Airport is designed to enhance efficiency and reliability in cargo movement, enabling faster and more dependable processing across its wider catchment areas in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Equipped with innovations like Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at truck gates, Handheld Terminal (HHT) operations, and barcode tracking, the facility offers real-time visibility for stakeholders-setting a new benchmark for supply chain technology in the region, sources said.

A dedicated cold-chain zone has been created to preserve product integrity, while advanced features - such as high dock counts, ball transfer decking and automated equipment - would boost efficiency during peak periods.

The ICT integrates world-class infrastructure with digital processes as a state-of-the-art platform.

Reflecting Gujarat's dynamic industrial mix, the ICT handles a broad spectrum of cargo, including e-commerce, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, valuables, and perishables.

Internationally, top exports include engineering goods, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The terminal is prepared to manage emerging sectors and high-value cargo such as temperature-controlled shipments, electronic components, oversized equipment, live animals, and fast-moving e-commerce consignments to support the state's growth, sources said.

SVPIA will continue to invest in infrastructure, digital systems, and multimodal connectivity to enhance speed, reliability, and cost efficiency, thereby giving the industries in Gujarat a significant boost. SVPI Airport remains dedicated towards establishing a modern, efficient, and resilient logistics ecosystem for Ahmedabad and the western region.

