Ahmedabad-Diu IndiGo Flight Aborts Take-Off Due To Technical Snag

A Diu-bound IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad carrying around 50 passengers and crew members aborted take-off at the last minute on Wednesday due to a technical issue, sources said.

As per the schedule, the flight was supposed to depart around 11.15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, they said.

The aircraft was in the take-off roll phase when the pilot decided to stop it on the runway.

"A technical snag indication was noticed just before the take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on July 23," IndiGo said in a statement.

Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to bay, it said.

The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, it said.

The airline also said it will accommodate the passengers in the next available flight or will provide a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference.

An airport official said the IndiGo flight was cancelled due to some technical issues.

"When the aircraft began its take-off roll, the pilots took a decision to stop it due to some technical reasons," a source said.

All the 50-odd passengers and crew members are safe, he said.

This is the third incident involving an IndiGo aircraft in the last few days.

On July 21, an IndiGo flight from Goa with 140 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to a landing gear issue.

Prior to that on July 17, a Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai after being diverted to it due to a mid-air engine failure. The flight was being operated with an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

