Acid Thrown On Face Of 11-Year-Old Returning From School In Maharashtra

At 11, most children wouldn't even know what an acid attack is. This 11-year-old, however, became a victim of one.

The survivor, a Class 6 student of a school in Wadgaon Pan in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, was returning home after classes got over on Tuesday morning when an unidentified man threw acid on her face and fled.

On hearing the child's screams, locals gathered at the spot, and she was immediately rushed to the Pravaranagar Hospital in Loni for medical treatment.

Officials said the survivor comes from a poor family and her father died some time ago. She now lives with her grandparents and mother, who works as a daily wage labourer to support the family.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker. "The motive of the attack is unclear. We are trying to arrest the person behind the crime at the earliest."

