Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Ahilyabai Holkar On 297th Birth Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today remembered the warrior queen of the Maratha empire, Ahilyabai Holkar on her 297th birth anniversary for her service to 'Sanatan Dharma' by renovating many temples from Somnath to Kashi.

"There is an incomparable contribution of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar ji in the preservation of Sanatan culture," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

"She did a wonderful service to 'Sanatan Dharma' by renovating many temples from Somnath to Kashi. As a 'Prajavatsal' ruler, she also set many excellent examples of women empowerment and public welfare," Mr Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar was born on May 31, 1725, in the village of Chaundi (current day Ahmednagar), Maharashtra. Today marks the 297th birth anniversary of the Queen, regarded as one of the finest female rulers in Indian history.

She was known for her wisdom and administrative skills. Every year, her birth anniversary is celebrated on May 31st. As a prominent ruler of the Malwa kingdom, Ahilyabai Holkar spread the message of 'dharma', promoted industrialization, and built many Hindu temples and Dharamshalas across India.

Her father, Mankoji Sindhia (Shinde), a scion of the Dhangar family, was the Patil of the Village. At a time when women were not allowed to go to school, Ahilyabai Holkar's father taught her to read and write.

On his way to Pune, Malhar Rao Holkar, a commander of Peshwa Balaji Baji Rao in the Malwa territory, spotted an eight-year-old Ahilyabai at a temple service feeding the hungry and poor. Impressed by her, he married his son Khanderao to her in 1733.

In 1748, she broke societal norms by marrying her daughter to Yashwantrao - a poor but a brave man.

Ahilyabai Holkar ruled for nearly three decades and was given the title of 'The Philosopher Queen' by a British historian John Keyas.

The warrior queen died on August 13, 1795, at the age of 70 in Rameswaram.

