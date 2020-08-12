Ahead Of Polls, Assam Launches Largest Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme

Himanta Sarma said the monthly allowance can increase during special occasions or disasters

Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam next year, the BJP-led government in the state has come up with a Jan Dhan Yojna-type Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Pegged as Assam's biggest DBT scheme till date, the scheme which has been named Orunodoi (the rising sun) will transfer Rs 830 per month to 19.7 lakh families. The beneficiaries of this scheme will be only women, Assam's Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Around 15,000 to 17,000 families will directly benefit from the scheme in each of Assam's 60 constituencies of the state legislative assembly, Mr Sarma added. It will cost the government Rs 210 crores and was part of this year's budget.

"In years ahead the government plans to scale up the scheme by including components from other schemes. To avail this scheme composite household income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2 lakh per annum. We want this to become slowly a single window for people to avail government benefits," Mr Sarma added.

The local authorities will identify the beneficiaries with the help of volunteers. The MLAs will play a pivotal role in the implementation of this scheme.

The finance minister added that the monthly allowance can increase during special occasions or natural disasters.

"The family will have to nominate a woman for this scheme. A male member is not entitled for this. When there is a calamity like floods or a special occasion like Durga Puja or Bihu, we can increase the monthly allowance. Beneficiary identification will start from August 17 onwards," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.