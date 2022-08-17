After Minister's Tweet, Centre Says No Flats For Rohingya In Delhi

Hours after a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announcing flats and security for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, his own government appeared to contradict the statement, saying no such benefits have been announced for "Rohingya illegal foreigners".

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya#Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed.



India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.@MIB_India@NBirenSinghpic.twitter.com/6jyMl9dJ7Q — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022