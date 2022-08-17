After Minister's Tweet, Centre Says No Flats For Rohingya In Delhi

New Delhi:

Hours after a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announcing flats and security for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, his own government appeared to contradict the statement, saying no such benefits have been announced for "Rohingya illegal foreigners".

