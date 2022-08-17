Rohingya Refugees In Delhi To Get Flats, Security: Union Minister

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge, said Hardeep Singh Puri. (File)

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge," Mr Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, said on Twitter, outlining new provisions for Rohingya refugees in New Delhi.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya#Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

"India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," he said.

Mr Puri did not elaborate on what he said would be "round-the- clock" police protection.