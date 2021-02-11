After Threat From Congress, Madhya Pradesh Minister Assures 'Behen-Beti' Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is shooting for her new film in Sarni area of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have threatened that they would not allow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film if she did not apologise to farmers over her tweets.

BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said today that the government will ensure that "behan-beti" Kangana Ranaut faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for "Dhakad", Kangana Ranaut's new film, is going on in Sarni area of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

"If Kangana Ranaut did not apologise by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni," it threatened.

Reacting sharply, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissaude his party workers from disrupting the shoot.

"I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won't face any problem," he said.

Twitter had recently deleted some of Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets over the farmers' protest.



