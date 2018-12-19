After Election Wins, Rahul Gandhi On A Holiday In Shimla With Sister

The visit of Rahul Gandhi comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections. (File)

After hectic campaigning for polls in five states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her children are holidaying in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh hill station.

Mr Rahul accompanied by Priyanka Vadra arrived in Shimla on Tuesday by road to see the latter's under-construction house at Chharabra, a local Congress leader said.

On their way, they stopped for a few minutes at a dhaba in Solan district for snacks, tea and Maggi noodles there, he said.

The visit of Mr Gandhi comes days after the Congress emerged victorious in assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

When some local Congress leaders got news of Mr Gandhi at the dhaba, they and some women reached there, he said.

They congratulated the Congress chief on the party's victory in the three states. Mr Gandhi enquired about the political developments in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leader said.

He said Mr Gandhi told them "I am on a personal visit to Himachal."

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and her children are staying at a hotel in Chharabra, the Congress leader said.

However, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Sukhwinder Sukhu told PTI, "I have no official information about Rahul's visit to Himachal."