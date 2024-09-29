After Sitaram Yechury's Death, Prakash Karat To Be Interim Coordinator Of CPI(M) Polit Bureau

Prakash Karat was CPI(M), general secretary from 2005 to 2015. (FILE)

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat will be the coordinator of the party's Polit Bureau and the Central Committee as an interim arrangement until the 24th Party Congress to be held in April next year, the Left party said on Sunday.

The decision comes in the wake of the death of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 12 at the age of 72.

"The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), now in session in New Delhi, has decided that Comrade Prakash Karat will be the coordinator of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee, as an interim arrangement until the 24th Party Congress to be held in April 2025 at Madurai," the CPI(M) said.

"This decision was taken due to the sad and sudden demise of the sitting General Secretary of the CPI(M), Comrade Sitaram Yechury," it added.

Mr Karat, one of the senior leaders of the CPI(M), was its general secretary from 2005 to 2015. He was elected to the Central Committee in 1985 and became a Polit Bureau member in 1992.

The Polit Bureau is the key decision-making wing of the party.

