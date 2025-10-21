CPI(M), SDPI Members Clash In Kerala, Set Ambulances On Fire

An ambulance was set on fire while another was damaged after workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M) clashed in Kerala's Nedumangad, the police said on Monday.

The violence flared after the CPI (M) branch secretary was attacked on Sunday evening. Hours later, unknown assailants targeted two SDPI workers' houses. They also broke glasses of an SDPI ambulance. In retaliation, a DYFI Redcare ambulance was set on fire.

Chronology Of Events

October 19, 9 pm: A gang attacked CPI (M) leader Deepu at Azhikode junction while he was buying groceries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

11 pm: A seven-member gang threw explosives at the house of an SDPI office bearer, damaging an ambulance, a car, two bikes and the house. The family escaped, as they were not at home.

12 am: Attackers set fire to a DYFI Redcare ambulance in front of Nedumangad District Hospital. Another ambulance parked nearby also caught fire, though the driver escaped. Police said the vehicle carried an oxygen cylinder that could have triggered a major blast. Local drivers and residents moved other vehicles to safety, though part of the ambulance burnt.

Root Of Conflict

The dispute started over flex board installations.

SDPI workers accused CPI(M) of failing to demolish a wall during the Kummipally-Malassery road project.

Tensions escalated when both sides clashed over the boards. Police attempted mediation, but the violence continued.

Police, Government Response

Police registered cases against both groups.

Minister GR Anil warned that strict action would follow, regardless of political affiliation.

"Police must take such incidents seriously," he said.

Locals in the area attested that tension between parties had been brewing for some time and flared up ahead of local body elections.