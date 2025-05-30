Advertisement
CPI(M) Names M Swaraj As Nilambur By-Election Candidate

Read Time: 1 min
Thiruvananthapuram:

The CPI(M) on Friday named party leader M Swaraj as the party-led LDF's candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Nilambur Assembly segment in Malappuram district.

CPI(M) state secretary announced Swaraj's candidature at a press conference here, following the party state secretariat meeting.

Mr Swaraj, a former MLA who represented the Thrippunithura Assembly seat in Ernakulam district during the 2016-2021 period, hails from Nilambur in Malappuram district.

He lost to the Congress's K Babu in the 2021 elections.

Mr Swaraj is a member of the CPI(M) state secretariat.

Earlier, the Congress had announced the candidature of Aryadan Shoukath, the son of the late Congress veteran and former Kerala minister Aryadan Mohammed, for the seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

