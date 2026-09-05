After Rahul Gandhi's Call To Punjab Protester, Action Against Police Personnel

The controversy surrounding the alleged beating of Mohanjit Singh Sheron in police custody has taken a major political turn, with Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaking to the injured man over the phone.

Sheron is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Sangrur.

Gandhi called him during Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's visit to the hospital. Warring facilitated the conversation between Rahul Gandhi and Singh, who was allegedly beaten after being detained by police during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Sangrur.

The development assumes significance as the Congress has intensified its attack on the Punjab government over the alleged custodial assault.

Rahul Gandhi, by speaking directly to Sheron, has now brought the controversy into the national political spotlight.

The Punjab government has, meanwhile, ordered major action in the case. DSP Harwinder Singh has been transferred, while Inspector Partek Jindal, SI Baljit Singh, and ASI Harpreet Singh have been sent to the Sangrur Police Lines with immediate effect.

The controversy erupted after Sheron was allegedly detained by police when he was seen approximately 200-230 metres from the Chief Minister's Lok Milni event, holding a black flag and raising slogans against the government.

According to the police, security personnel and officials removed him from the spot and took him for verification. Police claimed that eight FIRs had previously been registered against him under serious criminal sections.

Police said preventive action was subsequently initiated, and Sheron was arrested around 10:30 pm and kept at Cheema Police Station.

The police have also relied on the medical examination conducted ahead of his production before the SDM. According to officials, the medical report recorded "no fresh injury marks present on examination."

Police further claimed that two drug tests conducted the following morning returned positive results.

However, after Mohanjit was handed over to his family following intervention by the village panchayat, he was taken to Civil Hospital, Sangrur, where doctors recorded 10 injuries in his medico-legal report (MLR).

Police officials have pointed to a discrepancy between the initial medical examination and the subsequent MLR. The entire medical record and other relevant documents have now been placed under the supervision of police headquarters for further examination.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has condemned the incident, saying allegations of assault are being investigated.

With Gandhi now speaking directly to Mohanjit and the Punjab government taking disciplinary action against police officials, the Sheron incident has emerged as a fresh flashpoint between the ruling AAP government and the opposition Congress in Punjab.