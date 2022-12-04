After Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Mahila Morcha

Priyanka Gandhi's Yatra will commence on the day of the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi led Yatra.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Sunday announced the commencement of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led 'Mahila March' for two months in 2023.

The Mahila March will be held in all the state capitals of the country from January 26, 2023, to March 26, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Priyanka Gandhi's Yatra will commence on the day of the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)