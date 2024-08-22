After Protests, Bombay High Court Takes Cognisance Of Thane School Shocker

The Bombay High Court has taken cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur near Mumbai. The case has sparked massive protests across the city with demands of death penalty for the 23-year-old cleaner allegedly involved.

The cleaner, who was arrested on August 17, allegedly assaulted the girls in the school's toilet.

Having taking suo moto (on its own) cognisance, Bombay High Court will take up the matter for hearing today. The case will be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan.

The government has ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe into the alleged sexual assault of the KG girl students.

The outrage has also been fuelled by the the fact that the parents of the girls were made to wait 11 hours at a local police station for a First Information Report. The three police personnel involved have been suspended by the government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also assured action against the school, adding that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won't be spared.