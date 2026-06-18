After PM Modi-Trump G7 Meet, Amit Shah Holds Security Talks With US Envoy

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and the two held a discussion on strengthening cooperation in the field of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

This comes a day after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Met U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the U.S. in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics."

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is firmly committed to advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and ensuring that the people of both nations benefit from the bilateral relationship.

In his post on X, Gor termed his meeting with Shah "excellent".

"We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations," he said.

In another post, Gor said, "Back in New Delhi after a great trip to the G7 in France. Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!"

During his meeting with Trump on Wednesday, PM Modi raised the issue of seafarers' safety, urging that their protection be given the highest priority during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran, even as the two leaders focused on taking steps to repair bilateral ties that witnessed severe strain over the past year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)