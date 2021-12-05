Nagaland Civilian Deaths 'Regretted': Army Assures Probe At Highest Level

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condoled the loss of lives in Nagaland

The Army today deeply regretted the "unfortunate loss of lives" in a security operation gone awry at Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland that borders Myanmar, adding that the matter will be investigated at the "highest level". A jawan was also killed in the operation, said the Army.

Acting on a tip off on likely movement of insurgents, the Army had planned an ambush on the Tiru-Oting road, but it went disastrously off script.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Army said in a statement.

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," it added.

The Mon area is the stronghold of Naga group NSCN(K) and even ULFA and the incident comes ahead of the state's signature "Hornbill festival", which will be attended by several diplomats who are already in the area.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the loss of lives and appealed for calm, adding a special investigating team will probe the matter.

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," tweeted Chief Minister Rio.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland's Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families."