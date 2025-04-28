3 Suspected Naga Insurgents Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Three suspected terrorists from the Naga Insurgent Group, NSCN-K (Angmai), were killed in an encounter late last evening. Four automatic rifles were also recovered from the spot. A fierce gun battle broke out between security forces and a heavily armed group of terrorists on Sunday, near the Arunachal-Nagaland border.

The conflict erupted at a remote location near the Indo-Myanmar border, situated between Pongchau in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and Longwa in the Mon district of Nagaland.

Timeline Of Encounter

On Friday night, a 15-member heavily armed group from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (Angmai) faction kidnapped two people of a construction firm from Pongchau in Arunachal Pradesh. Following this, the security forces started a search and resuce operation for the two people - Janlung Wangpan, 35 and Mohammed Giasuddin, 26.

During this, the security forces got a tip about the presence of terrorists near the border, which could be the same group of insurgents. Para special forces were roped in, and a special operation was launched. The operation concluded with the recovery of three dead bodies.

The dead bodies have been handed over to the Nagaland Police for identification and other necessary procedures, according to the sources in the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Of the two people who were kidnapped, while Janlung Wangpan has been rescued, Mohammed Giasuddin continues to be missing.