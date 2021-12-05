Several Nagaland Villagers Killed Due To 'Mistaken Identity': Sources

Some security vehicles were also set on fire.

At least a dozen villagers were killed in a case of "mistaken identity" in Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland bordering Myanmar after a counter-insurgency operation went awry, said police sources. A security force jawan was also killed in the incident.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, appealing for calm, tweeted this morning about the "unfortunate incident" that led to "killing of civilians" in the state. The Chief Minister said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it.

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Acting on a tip off, the security forces had planned an ambush Tiru-Oting road but mistook the villagers to be insurgents, said sources.

As villagers were killed in the firing, the locals turned into an angry mob and surrounded the security forces. The security forces had to fire at the mob in 'self defense' and several villagers had received fire shots, said police sources.

