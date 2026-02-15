Papers From 1995 Shine Light On Nagaland Village Where Violence Broke Out

A village in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district where members of an Angami organisation and district officials including a policeman allegedly came under attack on Friday, had got permission from a Chakhro Angami village to settle down in the area, a legal declaration signed by six leaders of the Kuki tribes on July 31, 1995 stated.

In the declaration made on a stamp paper over three decades ago, the six Kuki leaders said members of their tribes living in the Chakhro Angami area, where six Kuki villages have been established, and those living in Medziphema town "were permitted by the following Chakhro Angami villages": Molvom village by Medziphema village; Bungsang village by Ruzaphema village; Sirhi (Kuki) by Chakhro Public Organisation; Phaipijang village by Chumukedima village; Khaibung village by New Socunoma villages; Maova village by Tsuuma village, and Medziphema town by Medziphema village.

NDTV has seen a copy of the declaration, authenticated by local officials.

What Documents Say

The declaration has six points. Point No. 2 says: "That in recognition of land ownership, we shall continue to give the token rent annually to the respective village land owners as per the Angami-Naga customary law and shall not dispose/sell the land now under our occupation without the consent of the land owners."

The signatures of the six Kuki leaders in blue ink are nearly faded. While some names are visible, others appear faintly illegible. They signed under a heading titled "On behalf of Kuki community in Chakhro Angami area".

The names include Letlal (Medziphema town), Paojahel (Bungsang village), L Kuki (Medziphema town), and Lonkho (Bungsang village).

The Kuki leaders made a pledge to "respect and uphold the decisions of the land owners/Chakhro Public Organisation" and not to "go against the wishes of the Chakhro Angamis, be it political or social."

Point No. 4 of the declaration says: "That no fresh Kuki's community from other regions will be allowed to settle in the aforesaid Kuki villages. And to uphold this declaration any committee authorised by Chakhro Public Organisation can check the new‑comers."

Point No. 6, which marked the end of the declaration by the six Kuki leaders, who also mentioned it was made "out of our own volition", said: "That in the event of failure to abide by the above stated declarations by any Kuki individual, group or villages, the offenders shall be expelled from the area in the interest of peace and tranquillity and to avoid any misunderstanding. Accordingly, we signed this declaration on this 31st day of July 1995 at Medziphema town."

Moava Incident

The incident in Moava village under Medziphema subdivision, 40 km from the hilly state's capital Kohima, left 26 people injured and damaged properties worth lakhs or rupees.

The 150-year-old Naga tribes collective Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), in a letter to the additional deputy commissioner of Medziphema, alleged it has been getting complaints for many years about the Maova Village Council restricting property owners from developing them and intimidating people.

The administration's direction to the Maova Village Council not to restrict property owners from developing their estates was also ignored, the CPO said.

Two residents complained to the CPO in 2025 that illegal structures were coming up on their land, it said, adding it sent notice on December 2, 2025 to Maova Village Council to take down the illegal structures.

The CPO said its leaders who went to Moava village to hold talks on Friday were "pushed around by Kuki miscreants", which escalated into clashes.

'Situation Under Control'

On Saturday, Moava Village Council chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei told reporters the situation was under control and no flare-up was reported amid tight security. He said Friday's violence was linked to a dispute over a specific plot of land, and there was no attempt to obstruct developmental activities.

The police have asked the public to maintain peace, refrain from spreading rumours, and cooperate with the authorities to ensure harmony and prevent recurrence of such an incident.

ALSO READ | How 'Project Empathy' Helps Preserve Nagaland's Oral History Collections