Nagaland Civilian Killings Updates: Incident To Be Probed At Highest Level, Says Army

Thirteen villagers were killed today in a case of "mistaken identity" during a counter-insurgency operation in Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland that borders Myanmar, said sources. A security force jawan was also killed in the incident.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while appealing for calm, said that a high-level Special Investigation Team will probe it.
"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections," tweeted Chief Minister Rio.
Here are the updates on Nagaland civilian deaths:
Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland's Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021
