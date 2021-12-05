Nagaland Civilian Killings Updates: Incident To Be Probed At Highest Level, Says Army

The incident took place in Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland

Thirteen villagers were killed today in a case of "mistaken identity" during a counter-insurgency operation in Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland that borders Myanmar, said sources. A security force jawan was also killed in the incident.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while appealing for calm, said that a high-level Special Investigation Team will probe it.

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections," tweeted Chief Minister Rio.

Here are the updates on Nagaland civilian deaths:

Dec 05, 2021 11:00 (IST) The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening.

Dec 05, 2021 10:23 (IST) Just In: Army says "unfortunate loss of lives deeply regretted", to be "investigated at highest level"

Dec 05, 2021 10:17 (IST) Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland's Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Dec 05, 2021 10:13 (IST) Nagaland chief minister assures high-level SIT probe

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, appealing for calm, tweeted this morning about the "unfortunate incident" that led to "killing of civilians" in the state. The Chief Minister said that a high-level Special Investigative Team will probe it.

Dec 05, 2021 10:12 (IST) Security forces mistook villagers to be insurgents, say sources



Acting on a tip off, the security forces had planned an ambush on the Tiru-Oting road but mistook the villagers to be insurgents, said sources.

As villagers were killed in the firing, the locals turned into an angry mob and surrounded the security forces. The forces had to fire at the mob in 'self defense' and several villagers had received fire shots, said police sources.

Some security vehicles were also set on fire.