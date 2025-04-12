IAS Officer Charged For 'Sexually Harassing' Women Employees In Nagaland

The Nagaland Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registered an FIR to probe the allegations of sexual and mental harassment of several women employees of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) by an IAS officer, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said that Nagaland State Women Commission (NSCW) chairperson Nginyeih Konyak submitted a written complaint to the Director General of Police on March 17 after the verbal intimation by IDAN Chairman Abu Metha against the IAS officer on February 27.

Metha is also the advisor to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The accused IAS officer is the Joint Secretary of IDAN, Kohima. The IAS officer, however, has denied the allegations made by the women employees.

Before submission of the written complaint to the DGP, the NSCW recorded the statements of the victim women, who are also working in the IDAN.

Several women working in IDAN have accused the IAS officer of asking for physical indulgence for a hike in salary and other benefits.

After receiving the complaint from the NSCW, the police headquarters, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), instituted a preliminary enquiry on March 25 by a lady officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The lady officer conducted the preliminary enquiry and submitted the report to the DGP on April 1.

The official said that the report of the lady officer prima facie revealed the commission of a cognizable offence of sexual harassment under sections 75 & 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), warranting an in-depth criminal investigation and recommended for further investigation to uncover the full extent and truthfulness of the allegations.

The government constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) led by a senior IPS officer for a thorough investigation of the complaint. Further, on April 5, four officers were also co-opted into the SIT. The investigation of the case is undergoing, and the Police team is looking into all aspects of the allegations.

On April 4, the IAS officer was relieved from his official duties at IDAN.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the same IAS officer, while posted as Deputy Commissioner of Noklak district, was booked for the alleged molestation of two underage girls who were engaged as maid servants at his official residence.

After a thorough and detailed investigation, a charge sheet in the matter was filed on December 2, 2021, in the court of a Special Judge under the POCSO Act in Tuensang.

After going through the Chargesheet, the Court took cognizance of the charges and commenced the trial. As per information available with the police, since then, the case is under trial at Tuensang, and 34 out of 50 Prosecution witnesses have deposed in the instant case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)