Nagaland Chief Minister Urges Centre To Help Stop UK Auction Of 'Naga Human Skull'

Neiphiu Rio said he was informed about the proposed auction by Forum for Naga Reconciliation (File)

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Centre to stop a proposed auction of a "19th century horned Naga human skull" in the United Kingdom scheduled for Wednesday.

The auctioning of human remains deeply hurts the sentiments of the people, and it is an act of dehumanization and is considered as continued colonial violence upon the Naga people, Neiphiu Rio said in a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"The news of the proposed auction of Naga human remains in the UK has been received by all sections in a negative manner as it is a highly emotional and sacred issue for our people. It has been a traditional custom of our people to give the highest respect and honour for the remains of the demised," said Neiphiu Rio.

The human remains of any dead person belong to their people and land, he said in the letter.

The Chief Minister urged S Jaishankar to take up this matter with the Indian High Commission in the UK so that steps are taken to ensure that the auction of the Naga human remains is stopped.

Rio said he was informed about the proposed auction by Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), an organisation of the Nagas.

The FNR informed the Chief Minister that a "19th century horned Naga human skull" is part of an auction by an firm in the United Kingdom.

The value of the Naga human remains is estimated at 3,500 to 4,000 UK pounds.

The Naga ancestral human skull is part of an auction titled "The curious collector sale" and is catalogued alongside antiquarian books, manuscripts, paintings, jewellery, ceramics and furniture, the FNR informed Rio.

The FNR asserted that the auction of the human remains contravenes Article 15 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) which says: "Indigenous Peoples have a right to the dignity and diversity of their cultures, traditions, histories and aspirations which shall be appropriately reflected in education and public information."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)