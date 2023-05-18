After Kiren Rijiju, Junior Law Minister SP Baghel Moved To Health Ministry

Hours after shifting Kiren Rijiju from the law ministry, the Centre on Thursday moved Minister of State Prof S P Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This was necessitated after Arjun Ram Meghwal was made the Minister of State with Independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to convention, a ministry headed by a Minister of State with independent charge does not have a deputy. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been pleased to direct that "Prof S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice."

