Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Advice, Digvijaya Singh's 'Return AC Cars' Jibe

Scindia had yesterday claimed that he doesn't use AC and rather keeps an onion in his pocket to beat the heat.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Advice, Digvijaya Singh's 'Return AC Cars' Jibe
Pulling an onion out of his pocket, Scindia claimed that it protects him from the intense heat.
  • Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed carrying an onion in pocket beats heat
  • Scindia said he avoids air conditioning even in 51-degree heat using an onion instead
  • Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh mocked Scindia’s advice with sarcastic praise
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Can keeping onion in the pocket help someone beat the heat? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed so yesterday. Now, taking a jibe at him, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has suggested that all BJP leaders follow his advice and return their airconditioned cars.

Scindia had shared this unusual piece of advice yesterday at a time when several parts in northern and central regions are reeling under a heatwave, with temperatures shooting beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

Pulling an onion out of his pocket, he claimed that it protects him from the intense heat. He also claimed that he doesn't use the air conditioning in his car or elsewhere; he simply uses an onion.

"I don't use air conditioning in my car, nor do I sit in an air-conditioned environment. When people ask me, even in the 51-degree heat of May and June, I say, 'This is Chambal skin.' And let me tell you something else: I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you," he said.

"In today's times, everyone is carrying boxes. The communication minister is carrying onions. These are old things. And as Ayurveda progresses, we shouldn't forget these things," he added.

Then followed 'praises' from Digvijaya Singh, albeit in a sarcastic post. He suggested that BJP leaders must also return their air-conditioned cars and start carrying onion during the summer days.

"Victory to Maharaja. All BJP leaders should learn from Maharaja. All BJP leaders should return their airconditioned cars and carry onions in their pockets instead. @JM_Scindia ji, who was born into such a grand royal family, the simplicity he is demonstrating cannot be praised enough, no matter how much one tries," he said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now