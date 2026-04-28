After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Advice, Digvijaya Singh's 'Return AC Cars' Jibe

Can keeping onion in the pocket help someone beat the heat? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed so yesterday. Now, taking a jibe at him, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has suggested that all BJP leaders follow his advice and return their airconditioned cars.

Scindia had shared this unusual piece of advice yesterday at a time when several parts in northern and central regions are reeling under a heatwave, with temperatures shooting beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

Pulling an onion out of his pocket, he claimed that it protects him from the intense heat. He also claimed that he doesn't use the air conditioning in his car or elsewhere; he simply uses an onion.

"I don't use air conditioning in my car, nor do I sit in an air-conditioned environment. When people ask me, even in the 51-degree heat of May and June, I say, 'This is Chambal skin.' And let me tell you something else: I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you," he said.

"In today's times, everyone is carrying boxes. The communication minister is carrying onions. These are old things. And as Ayurveda progresses, we shouldn't forget these things," he added.

Then followed 'praises' from Digvijaya Singh, albeit in a sarcastic post. He suggested that BJP leaders must also return their air-conditioned cars and start carrying onion during the summer days.

महाराज की जय हो। @BJP4India के सभी नेताओं को महाराज से सीखना चाहिए। सभी भाजपा के नेताओं की Air Condition Car वापस ले लेना चाहिए और उन सभी को अपनी जेब में प्याज ले कर चलना चाहिए। @JM_Scindia जी जिनका जन्म इतने बड़े राज घराने में हुआ वे जिस सादगी का परिचय दे रहे हैं जितनी प्रशंसा… — Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) April 28, 2026

"Victory to Maharaja. All BJP leaders should learn from Maharaja. All BJP leaders should return their airconditioned cars and carry onions in their pockets instead. @JM_Scindia ji, who was born into such a grand royal family, the simplicity he is demonstrating cannot be praised enough, no matter how much one tries," he said.