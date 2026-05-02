New Phone Alert System Aimed At Protecting Lives During Disasters: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India has taken a major step in strengthening its disaster response network with the rollout and nationwide testing of a mobile-based emergency alert system that reached 12 crore users simultaneously, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.

The system, called Cell Broadcast Solution, has been developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the Department of Telecommunications. It is designed to send real-time, geo-targeted alerts directly to mobile phones during emergencies.

Speaking at the launch, Scindia said the platform is aimed at protecting the lives of 140 crore Indians during disasters. He described it as a self-reliant and technology driven solution that can reach every part of the country, from the remote Himalayan regions to coastal belts and the Northeast.

He stressed that the system does not depend on mobile data or user databases and works across all telecom operators. It uses existing infrastructure from 2G to 5G towers, ensuring wide coverage even in challenging conditions.

Officials said the alerts are broadcast simultaneously to all devices within a specific geographic area, unlike traditional SMS systems that can be delayed due to network congestion. The system also supports messaging in 21 languages.

During the nationwide test, millions of users received a flash message marked "extremely severe", accompanied by a loud alert tone. The message clarified that it was a test and no action was required.

Government sources said the exercise was aimed at assessing the reach and reliability of the technology. The ability to deliver alerts instantly, even when networks are under stress, is seen as a critical advantage during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, cyclones and cloudbursts.

Scindia said the system follows global standards based on international communication protocols and represents a convergence of human effort and advanced technology. He added that it will significantly enhance coordination for agencies like the National Disaster Response Force and improve response time during crises.

Alongside the launch, the government also unveiled national guidelines on animal-inclusive disaster risk reduction, signalling a broader push towards comprehensive disaster preparedness.

Officials indicated that periodic testing of the system will continue to ensure it remains fully operational and effective when needed.