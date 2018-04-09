After Home Ministry Advisory, States Brace For Bharat Bandh: 10 Facts

The Bharat Bandh on April 2 was called by Dalit groups that were opposed to a Supreme Court order. (File)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has advised all states to strengthen security and check any possible violence after certain groups called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow against caste-based reservation in jobs and education. While calls for the bandh are being circulated on social media, no group has yet come forward to make it official. The Home Ministry's advisory was based on intelligence inputs, officials said, adding that it was issued in view of the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups last week that saw widespread violence across five states and cost nearly a dozen lives.