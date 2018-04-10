Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Security Heightened Across States Ahead Of Anti-Reservation Protests

Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups, saw massive protests and violence across north India (File)



10:04 (IST) Curfew has been imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and Morena, reported ANI. In last week's shutdown called by Dalit groups, Madhya Pradesh had seen the worst instances of violence. 09:45 (IST) Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which makes gatherings of large number of people in an area during any emergency unlawful, has been imposed in Jaipur and Bhopal. Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal, on Monday, said, "Police and security forces have been deployed across the city. No procession or dharna will be allowed and action will be taken against those not complying with the orders. Vehicles are being checked on roads across the state. Internet services will also be shut down." 09:38 (IST)

Protesters have stopped a train in Bihar's Arrah. Call for nation-wide shutdown, circulated through WhastApp, had prompted the union home ministry to ask states to remain on alert. Protesters have stopped a train in Bihar's Arrah. Call for nation-wide shutdown, circulated through WhastApp, had prompted the union home ministry to ask states to remain on alert.

As messages about Bharat Bandh began circulating on WhatsApp, the union home ministry asked states to be on alert. The call for shutdown, exactly a week after Dalit groups' country-wide strike and violence, appears to be a protest against caste-based reservation in jobs and education.The home ministry has also asked states to step up patrolling in volatile and sensitive areas to ensure no lives are lost and no property is damaged, news agency PTI reported on Monday.In the nation-wide shutdown called by Dalit groups on April 2, nearly a dozen people died in the violence across five states. Madhya Pradesh saw the most casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.Here are the LIVE updates of today's Bharat Bandh: