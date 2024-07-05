After Cancer, Medical Debt: Kerala Couple Dies By Suicide

The police have registered a case of accidental deaths (Representational)

A Kerala-based couple faced with mounting debts due to cancer treatment died by suicide in Nagpur, a police official said.

Riju Vijayan alias Vijay Nair (42) and his wife Priya Nair (40) allegedly consumed a soft drink laced with poison on Wednesday, the Jaripatka police station official said.

"They were living in a rented accommodation in Gajanan Nagar. Priya was diagnosed with brain cancer some time ago and the two had come to Nagpur for treatment. Since Vijay had to spend at least Rs 20,000 per week for his wife's cancer treatment, he started taking loans from people," the official said.

"He was distressed as some of the loans had to be paid on July 1. So, he bought poison and the couple consumed it with a soft drink. Their daughter was asleep at the time. A case of accidental death was registered and further probe is underway," he said.

The couple were from Thiruvananthapuram, the official added.

