After Amazon, UP Government Turns To Flipkart For Selling Khadi Products

The UP Government is in talks with Flipkart to sell nearly 40 selected Khadi products online (File)

After foraying into online space with Amazon India, the Uttar Pradesh government is in discussion with another e-commerce giant Flipkart to sell Khadi products.



"After the successful sale of various Khadi products on amazon.in, (the) UP government is in talks with another e-commerce portal -- Flipkart. Once the talks are successful, the Khadi products will be available on this website as well."



"An MoU has already been signed with Amazon India, and at present, Khadi products of 10 units are being sold on amazon.in," principal secretary Khadi and Village Industries Navneet Sehgal told news agency PTI in Lucknow today.



As many as 40 Khadi products have been shortlisted, and their photo shoot is over. Soon, the consumers will be able to buy them online. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to make these products reach the international market. Stress is being laid on online marketing, he added.



