After AAP Rebellion, NDA Tally Just Shy Of 150 Out Of 244 In Rajya Sabha

The impact of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) joining the BJP will be felt not only in Punjab, but also within the Rajya Sabha.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha chairman approves the merger of the faction comprising the seven AAP MPs into the BJP, the number of BJP MPs will rise from 106 to 113. Consequently, the BJP, on its own strength, will remain just 10 seats short of the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha.

The current effective strength of the Rajya Sabha is 244, and the majority mark stands at 123. When combined with its allies, the party will move closer to getting a two-thirds majority.

The party's strength is likely to increase further during the Rajya Sabha election scheduled in June and November. On the whole, relying solely on its own strength, the BJP is poised to come extremely close to the majority mark by the end of this year. At least 23 seats will become vacant in May, and 11 in November. Out of the total 34 seats, the BJP and its allies could potentially win 20.

Counting its allies, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already secured a majority. Currently, its allies hold 28 seats. With the addition of the seven AAP MPs, the NDA's total tally will be 149. This includes the support of seven nominated members and two independent MPs. Thus, it has effectively achieved a majority in the Rajya Sabha. The threshold for a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha is 163. Given this scenario, the NDA now stands just 14 seats short of a two-thirds majority.

The development comes as a huge setback for the Opposition. Recently, the government was unable to pass the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill on women's reservation in the Lok Sabha, with 230 votes cast against the bill which served as an example of Opposition unity.

However, the situation is set to change. While the government may face difficulties in securing two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, it has come quite close to achieving this in the Rajya Sabha.

The YSRCP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha. They have consistently supported the government on almost every issue, including on the amendment bill on women's reservation.

The AAP had 10 MPs until now and ranked fourth after the BJP, Congress, and the Trinamool Congress. Because of this, Arvind Kejriwal's party was allotted more time to speak in the house. Its strength has fallen to just three MPs today.

Typically, invitations to all-party meetings extended by the government are based on numerical strength. On several occasions, parties with fewer than five members have not been invited.

Although the AAP has three MPs in the Lok Sabha, meaning its parliamentary group still comprises six members in total, its representation in parliamentary committees will diminish, and its voice in Opposition meetings will also be weakened.