African Woman Jumps To Death During Anti-Narcotics Raid In Delhi

During a raid by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an African woman died after allegedly jumping from the third-floor balcony of her flat, police said on Thursday.

The police also unearthed a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing and raw material storage facility from the premises during the anti-narcotics operation, they said.

The development came during the investigation of an NDPS case registered at the Burari police station.

Police said a team of the ANS was pursuing leads related to the source of narcotics recovered in a case under the NDPS Act, in which an accused identified as Frank Dashmond had earlier been arrested.

Acting on information, the police team reached a building in Swaroop Nagar, where they apprehended a man identified as Romeo alias Sky. During a search of his flat, police allegedly recovered around 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin.

During the operation, police found that two people from Africa were residing in separate flats on the upper floor of the building.

Officials said one of the occupants, identified as Stella Pius, allegedly jumped from the balcony of her flat when the police team entered the premises. She was rushed to Burari Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In another flat, police detained another person from Africa, identified as Martin Aaron. A key recovered from his possession was allegedly used to open a locked room inside Stella's flat.

Upon searching the room, police found large quantities of chemicals, laboratory glassware, beakers, pipes, weighing machines and sacks containing suspected raw materials.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the room was being used as a facility for manufacturing methamphetamine and storing materials used in the production of synthetic drugs, officials said.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of North district is carrying out further investigation into the NDPS case, while inquest proceedings into the woman's death are being conducted by Swaroop Nagar police station.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the source, scale and network linked to the suspected drug manufacturing operation.

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