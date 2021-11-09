'Taliban Mentality Will Not Be Accepted': Yogi Adityanath's Message At Kairana Rally

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked the "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana a few years back, telling people in the western Uttar Pradesh town that those who shoot at traders now will be dispatched to the "next world".

Addressing a public meeting in Kairana, he slammed the "Taliban mentality", saying it will not be accepted in the state.

He also attacked the opposition, saying they did not act when houses of Hindus were being burnt and innocent youths killed in Muzaffarnagar, referring to the communal riots there in 2013.

The alleged exodus from Kairana was a big issue in the 2017 Assembly elections as the BJP claimed then that scores of Hindu families had left the town after receiving threats from criminals.

The claim, however, was contested by others.

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state, Mr Adityanath visited the town and promised compensation to some families who were allegedly forced to leave it between 2014 and 2016.

Mr Adityanath said Muzaffarnagar riots and the "exodus" of people from Kairana are not election issues for the BJP.

These are issues of our identity, honour and glory, the CM said.

"The criminals who had forced the traders and residents of Kairana to flee had in the past four-and-half-years been forced to flee themselves," the CM claimed.

"No criminal has the courage to walk with his head held high. And if a criminal dares to shoot a trader or a citizen, then the bullet will hit him and will send him next world ('doosre lok'')," Mr Adityanath said.

Promising exemplary punishment to criminals, the CM said nobody will be allowed to spread anarchy, incite riots and play with the honour of women.

Those who support the "Taliban mentality" will not be accepted in the state, he said.

"It (Taliban) makes the life of sisters and daughters hellish, violates the fundamental rights of citizens. This will not be accepted at all in UP," the CM said.

The CM also alleged that people who opposed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were "happy" over riots in Muzaffarnagar and "exodus" from Kairana.

"When there is Taliban rule in Afghanistan, they raise slogans. But we will not allow Talibanisation at all. And whoever supports the Taliban in UP, the government will deal with them sternly," CM said launching several developmental projects at Kairana in Shamli district.

The CM said he had come to Shamli in 2017 and promised to give better and secure atmosphere.

The then MP Hukum Singh had raised the issue of Kairana, he said, adding that on demands of locals he had got the police outpost strengthened and now laid the foundation of a PAC battallion camp worth Rs 250 crores.

"When were not in power, then also we had said that we will not accept such cowardly acts. When we came in power, we worked on zero tolerance towards criminals," he said.

"In the past four years of the BJP government in the state, a secure atmosphere has been given," he said.

Attacking the opposition, he said they could not see when houses of Hindus were burnt and innocent youths were killed in Muzaffarnagar. They used to honour the rioters, he alleged.

Mr Adityanath also said those who worked to destroy Kairana, a centre of business and classical music, they will meet the same fate of Maricha and Subahu, the mythological demons mentioned in the Ramayana.

Mr Adityanath also met some families who had migrated from Kairana between 2014 and 2016, allegedly after received extortion threats.

Mr Adityanath claimed that the town is not known for criminal activities now as the process for rapid development has started.

"A bypass road is being built to avoid traffic jam. Industrialisation has started here and locals are getting jobs," the CM told reporters, adding that everyone will benefit by government schemes that are not aimed at "appeasement".

He laid the foundation stone of a PAC battalion camp, where 1,278 PAC personnel will be posted. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 425 crore.

