Adani Partners Youth4Jobs For Global Ability Photography Challenge 2026

NotJustArt, a Youth4Jobs venture, on Thursday partnered with Adani GreenXTalks to launch the fifth edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026, a global photography competition dedicated exclusively to persons with disabilities.

The fifth edition aimed at providing a global platform for photographers with disabilities to showcase their work and perspectives.

The competition is open to persons with disabilities from across the world and is free to enter, making it one of the largest inclusive photography platforms globally.

Over the past four editions, the initiative has grown significantly, reaching more than 8 million people and attracting over 50,000 participants from more than 30 countries.

Last year, the exhibition of selected works was showcased internationally in Japan and Dubai, further expanding its global footprint.

The challenge invites photographers with disabilities, both amateur and professional, to submit photographs that reflect their lived experiences and unique perspectives.

The organisers said the aim is to bring these voices into the mainstream and reshape how disability is perceived through visual storytelling.

Adani Airports Holdings Limited Director Jeet Adani said the collaboration aims to bring global talent together through photography, describing it as a universal and creative medium that connects people across boundaries.

"Indeed, every picture will be worth a thousand words," he stated.

Youth4Jobs Foundation Founder and CEO, Meera Shenoy, said the initiative highlights how persons with disabilities can lead with creativity when given the right platform.

"Many of our winners inspire by creatively overcoming multiple challenges and are now breaking new ground," she stated.

The competition offers a significant prize pool to recognise outstanding talent. The first prize carries Rs 5 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh for the second prize and Rs 2 lakh for the third.

Winners ranked fourth to tenth will receive Rs 1 lakh each. In addition, the top 20 entries will be displayed in a curated exhibition, while the top 10 winners will be awarded specially designed trophies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)