Adani Group Named Official Partner For UNESCO's World Engineering Day

The Adani Group has been named as an official partner for the World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, an international day recognised by UNESCO and delivered by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO). This marks the first time an Indian organisation has been selected by the WFEO to recognise the contributions of engineers on this global platform.

The partnership highlights the development of the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, which the WFEO identifies as a defining example of India's energy transition. Currently, the world's largest renewable energy plant is under construction, and the project is being led by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in collaboration with specialised partners, including Adani Energy Solutions and Adani New Industries. The plant is situated on 538 square kilometres of barren land in the Kutch region, an area five times the size of Paris.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said, "We are demonstrating that clean energy can be large-scale yet affordable, powerful yet inclusive. This is India's contribution to the world--a model where progress and sustainability move forward together. Our Khavda renewable energy plant stands as an emblem of India's climate action. It reflects the collective strength of Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani New Industries working in unison to advance an integrated renewable future."

WED 2026 is themed "Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation." The Adani Group's work across renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and large-scale transport and utility systems closely mirrors this vision, demonstrating how technology-driven engineering can enable sustainable development in real-world conditions.

At the heart of this collaboration is the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat, the world's largest, with a planned capacity of 30 GW by 2029, which the WFEO has highlighted as a defining example of India's green transition under its World Engineering Day 2026 program and has featured a short film showcasing the scale, ambition and its impact.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)