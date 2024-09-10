Adani Airports Launches 'Aviio' App To Enhance Passenger Experience

The Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has launched the 'aviio' app -- a first-ever comprehensive, digital transformation platform for the airport ecosystem -- to bring the aviation community together and collaborate to serve passengers better, an official said here on Tuesday.

AAHL -- a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group -- manages seven airports, and one more is expected to go live in mid-2025.

By enabling airport stakeholders with access to real-time data through 'aviio', passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change, and bags on belt, among other aspects.

With this initiative, AAHL aims to serve the aviation community better and set new standards for airport operations management and passenger experience, said an AAHL spokesperson.

With seven operational airports in its stable -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram -- this platform for B2B services has been conceptualised and curated to meet AAHL's unique need to manage airports at scale.

Acting as the backbone for all digital transformation initiatives, the 'aviio' app is placed to create a benchmark for airport operations across the globe.

AAHL's vision for 'aviio' encompasses the development of a cutting-edge Smart Airport Operations System, conceived as a replicable model of an 'Airport-in-a-Box', the spokesperson said.

This next-generation Airport Planning and Operation Centre (APOC) has 10x more features that help arrive at data-driven decisions.

Besides AAHL employees, the aviio app (AOCC-on-the-go) is for all partners in the ecosystem, including AAHL employees, airlines, ground handlers, retail, etc.

Each stakeholder will have relevant features and workflows to enable their roles, and the CISF personnel would be provided smart phones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.

"The multipurpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. Its most important impact would be on passenger journeys -- it is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports," said AAHL CEO Arun Bansal.

"This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on topline," Bansal added.

AAHL has embarked on a digital transformation journey to enhance its operational efficiency, customer experience and sustainability. For this, it is investing in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, IoT, Computer Vision, Robotics, and Digital Twins to create a future-ready, next-generation airport ecosystem that multiplies value across all facets of operations.

Investment in digitalisation is a strategic and visionary move that will help AAHL gain a competitive edge, improve its performance and create value for its customers and stakeholders.

Digitalisation of airports will also create seamless passenger journeys as more features are added to the app.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)