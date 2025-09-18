Adani Airports Holdings Adds Digital Solutions To Enhance Fliers' Experience

Adani Enterprises' subsidiary Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Wednesday announced a suite of digital initiatives aimed at enhancing passengers' travel experience across its airports.

The announcement comes ahead of the inauguration of the Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

At present, the group owns and operates seven airports -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Thiruannathapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur and Lucknow.

According to the company, its digital strategy rests on AAHL's in-house developed smart airport operation platforms -- aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport in a Box -- each designed to serve stakeholders and passengers alike.

From integrating green design principles to offering seamless road, rail, and metro transfers, the company said, it is building gateways that drive both global connectivity and regional economic growth.

aviio supports airport operators, airlines, security agencies, ground handlers, and service providers in streamlining operations.

The platform delivers timely information, streamlines processes, and enhances collaboration to ensure smoother operations, the private airport operator said.

It bridges the biggest silos that exist in the aviation industry at present by democratising data and making it accessible across partner ecosystems, including airlines, regulatory bodies, and concessionaires, AAHL said.

The platform is designed to alleviate travel anxiety, empowering passengers to plan and enjoy their journey with confidence.

On the other hand, Adani OneAPP, a sort of travel companion, integrates all airport services into a single, user-friendly digital platform.

With this app, passengers can access the country's first airport-specific loyalty programme Adani Rewards covering F&B, retail, duty-free, parking, and meet-and-greet services, pre-book lounges, and check card eligibility.

Users of this app can also browse and shop from an extensive catalogue of F&B and retail, with services such as delivery at the boarding gate, multi-cart orders, and duty-free group orders, besides navigating the airport with live flight tracking, instant updates, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity as well as 'park and fly' facility.

Since its launch, AAHL said, the platform has added over 1,200 key performance indicators and 60 features, making data available to passengers across airports.

A comprehensive solution that supports the development of airports with advanced infrastructure and technology integration, the Airport in a Box platform focuses on creating a robust framework for current operations and scaling for future requirements.

This initiative is aimed at future-proofing infrastructure, and focuses on investments that ensure scalability and readiness for onboarding new airports, AAHL said, adding by enabling plug-and-play systems and delivering digital twins, capacity expansions are no longer treated as disjointed projects but are seamlessly integrated into digital-native operations.

By deploying aviio, Adani OneApp, Airport in a Box, across its airports, AAHL said it is setting a new benchmark for India's aviation sector - transforming airports into lifestyle destinations, economic ecosystems, and digital-first gateways that reflect India's rising stature on the world stage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)