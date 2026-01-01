Guwahati Airport Reports Highest Ever Passenger Traffic In 2025

Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, saw remarkable passenger growth in 2025, the airport operator said in a statement.

According to the official statement, with a significant surge in domestic and international travel, the Airport successfully handled 7.01 million passengers (3.5 million domestic passenger arrivals and 3.4 million domestic passenger departures).

Additionally, LGBI Airport has handled 45,423 international passenger arrivals and 45,474 international passenger departures.

GIAL also achieved a remarkable milestone with Cargo handling 374 MT of perishable cargo in December 2025.

The GIAL Cargo Terminal achieved its highest-ever monthly cargo handling volume in December 2025, recording a total of 1,362 metric tons. Additionally, the terminal recorded its highest-ever single-day tonnage of 60 metric tons on 22nd December 2025.

On 5 October, the Airport achieved a single-day record, managing 22,089 passengers, including transit travellers. This milestone underscores the effectiveness of LGBI Airport's ongoing infrastructure development, enabling seamless and efficient handling of increased passenger volumes.

LGBI Airport has also expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Bangkok, and Singapore.

These routes have contributed to a significant increase in international passenger traffic and Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs).

The Airport witnessed 47,550 domestic ATMs and 1,000 international ATMs. This growth is a testament to LGBI Airport's commitment to enhancing connectivity and services for its passengers, said a Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) spokesperson.

Further, LGBI Airport has experienced substantial growth in cargo handling, with a total of 32990 MT handled this year. This significant increase in cargo volume underscores the Airport's emerging role as a key cargo hub in the region.

As LGBI Airport continues to soar to new heights, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences and cementing its position as a premier gateway to the Northeast region of India.

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group. GIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a concession agreement of 50 years.

