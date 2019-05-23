Vivek Oberoi Gets Police Protection Amid Threats

A police vehicle has been parked outside his residence, the official added.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has been provided protection, a police official said Wednesday evening. There were intelligence inputs about threat to the Bollywood actor, the official said.

Mr Oberoi was provided with two personal security officers Wednesday, he said.

A police vehicle has also been parked outside his residence, the official added.

Mr Oberoi courted controversy recently when he tweeted a meme related to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life. He deleted the tweet and apologized after receiving flak on social media.

The actor stars in the role of Narendra Modi in a soon- to-be-released biopic on the prime minister.

