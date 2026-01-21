Vivek Oberoi Refutes Claims That A 2004 Accident Ended His Bollywood Career

Vivek Oberoi has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his long break from films. The actor dismissed claims that an on set accident had forced him to stop working, saying that although the injury was serious, it never affected his ability to perform action or physically demanding roles.

On Tuesday, Vivek released a statement responding to ongoing conversations about his absence from Bollywood. Many had assumed that an injury from years ago had pushed him out of the industry. Vivek referred to the incident that took place while he was shooting for Yuva in 2004.

What Vivek Oberoi Said

In his statement, Vivek said, "Recently, there has been some discussion suggesting that an accident on set affected my ability to perform physically demanding roles, implying that it led to me leaving the industry."

He added, "The accident was serious. I sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery, which included the insertion of an 18-inch titanium rod in my leg. Recovering from it was challenging, both physically and mentally. But thanks to Dr Ali Irani, former physiotherapist for the Indian Cricket Team and Head of Physiotherapy at Nanavati Hospital, and his team, I was able to regain full mobility in about three months. Their skill, guidance, and support made it possible for me to get back on my feet, dance, and perform demanding action sequences so soon after such a major injury. They did a fantastic job, for which I remain deeply grateful."

"Looking back, the accident was but a blip in what continues to be a fulfilling career, one that would not have been possible without the extraordinary care, guidance, and expertise of Dr Irani and his team. It is because of him that I was able to seamlessly perform some of my most challenging roles, like Omkara (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Mission Istanbul (2008), Prince (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), and many more, pushing the envelope in the craft I love without compromise," said Vivek.

On the work front, Vivek was recently seen in Mastii 4, which also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani in key roles.



