Actor Vijay Rules Out BJP Alliance Amid CBI Summons Over Karur Stampede

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) has ruled out any alliance with the BJP, even as the CBI, investigating the Karur stampede at the TVK rally killing 41 people, has summoned the actor politician for another round of questioning on January 19.

Vijay has all along called the saffron party his ideological enemy and ruled out an alliance with it, directly or indirectly, suggesting no truck with the AIADMK either, which has revived ties with the BJP.

With Vijay's farewell film, Jana Nayagan, also stuck with not being certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it missed the crucial Pongal release date, and the producer has taken the battle to the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief accused the BJP of being at the centre of orchestrating this to get Vijay for what he calls a "political agreement" to come under the NDA to take on the ruling DMK.

Minutes after Vijay returned to Chennai after CBI's questioning, TVK's Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar said, "There is no change in TVK's ideological stand".

Speculation over growing affinity between Congress and TVK for a possible realignment ahead of 2026 polls gained strength with Rahul Gandhi, who was in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking on the Information and Broadcasting ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Vijay's Jana Nayagan. He wrote on X: "The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

The Congress leadership, however, has reiterated that its alliance with the ruling DMK demands a share in power and more seats.

Although TVK promises a share in power, so far, no major political party has joined its fold. For a specific question if an alliance between the TVK and Congress is brewing, citing Rahul Gandhi's support, Nirmal said, "We welcome every support for Jana Nayagan. Only our party chief Vijay will decide on alliances."

The CFBC has meanwhile filed a caveat in the Supreme Court as Jana Nayagan's producers sought an early hearing. However, the BJP claims it has no role in this, saying CBFC is a professional body. Its spokesperson, Narayanan Thirupathy, said, "Why would we give him publicity if he's not coming to us? This is purely a certification issue".