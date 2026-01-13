Advertisement
Vijay Summoned By CBI Again On Jan 19 For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case
Chennai:

TVK chief and actor Vijay - who is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy - has again been summoned on January 19. 

The stampede, in which 41 people lost their lives, occurred on September 27 last year at a massive political rally addressed by Vijay. 

It was one of the deadliest crowd disasters in Tamil Nadu's recent political history.

The case was transferred to the Central agency after the Supreme Court had agreed with the state government that more investigation was needed. 

Initially, the Madras High Court had formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
 

