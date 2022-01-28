'Taken Out Of Context': Actor Shweta Tiwari Apologises For Remark On God

Shweta Tiwari's statement comes hours after a case was registered against her in Bhopal (FILE)

Actor Shweta Tiwari has apologised after she came under fire for her remark with an alleged reference to god during an event in Madhya Pradesh. "It has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions," she said.

"Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra)," Ms Tiwari had said, as an apparent joke, referring to Saurabh Jain, one of her costars in a new web series "Show Stopper". A video of the statement went viral on social media. Mr Jain, who played the role of Lord Krishna in the popular TV show "Mahabharata", will be seen in the role of a bra fitter in the upcoming series.

The TV star, best known for her role in shows “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Parvarrish”, said her statement was “misconstrued”.

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague's previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see," Ms Tiwari said in her apology note.

Calling herself a "staunch believer of Bhagwan myself", the actor insisted, "there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large."

Her statement comes hours after a case was registered against her in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remark. The case was registered after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report.