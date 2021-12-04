Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Got Rs 10 Crores In Gifts From Conman: Sources

ED has said the actor would speak to Chandrashekar over the phone while he was in jail, sources said.

A horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh were among gifts worth Rs 10 crore given by conman Sukesh Chandrashekar to actor Jacqueline Fernandez, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in its chargesheet, according to sources.

The probe agency has filed the chargesheet in a Delhi court in a money laundering case. It is alleged that Chandrashekar extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

Along with Ms Fernandez, the chargesheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Ms Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned.

Chandrashekar had earlier told the media that he had gifted a car to Ms Fatehi.

According to the chargesheet, Chandrashekar and Ms Fernandez started talking around January this year and he later started sending her gifts, sources said.

Among the gifts were jewellery, crockery and four Persian cats -- one of them worth Rs 9 lakh -- and a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, they added.

The probe agency, it is learnt, has also said Ms Fernandez would speak to Chandrashekar over the phone while he was in prison.

After Chandrashekar was granted bail, he booked a chartered flight for Ms Fernandez from Mumbai to Delhi and another from Delhi to Chennai, the agency has said in its chargesheet, according to sources. The chargesheet also states, it is learnt, that the two stayed at a hotel in Chennai.

The chargesheet, said sources, says Chandrashekar spent Rs 8 crore on air travel by chartered flights while he was out on bail. The ED, sources said, has also told the court that Chandrashekar sent huge amounts to relatives of Ms Fernandez.

The chargesheet says the conman gifted a BMW car and an iPhone, worth Rs 1 crore in total, to Nora Fatehi, sources said.

Earlier, a representative of Nora Fatehi had said that she "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the representative said, adding that the actor is cooperating in the probe.