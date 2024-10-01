Govinda Suffers Bullet Injury At Home After Misfire From Licensed Revolver

Popular actor Govinda was hospitalised this morning after he suffered a bullet injury on his leg, Mumbai Police have said. The actor is out of danger and his manager said he is doing fine. The injury was caused at the actor's Juhu home around 4.45 am today due to a misfire from his licensed revolver.

The 60-year-old actor, also a Shiv Sena leader, was alone at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred, his manager Shashi Sinha said. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja is in Kolkata and has left for Mumbai after she heard of the misfire.

Mr Sinha has said Govinda was keeping the revolver in a cupboard when it fell to the floor and went off. The bullet hit him below his knee. The actor called up his wife and his manager. Soon after, police reached there and rushed him to the nearby Criticare Hospital. The actor's manager said his condition is stable. He is still at the hospital and his daughter Tina is with him.

Police have said the actor has not registered any complaint.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said. It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," he added.