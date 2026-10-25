Actor Dhanush's Women-Centric Meeting Fuels Political Entry Buzz

More than 2,500 women supporters of actor Dhanush attended a meeting organised by the Dhanush Welfare Movement at a private college on the outskirts of Chennai, fuelling speculation about the actor's possible political entry.

Dhanush interacted with the supporters, posed for individual photographs with them and gifted each a silver diya for Diwali. However, he refrained from making any political speech at the event.

Functionaries of the Dhanush Welfare Movement from across Tamil Nadu gathered at the venue to meet the actor.

“We are expecting Dhanush to enter politics as he is unique compared to other actors. He is also a very down-to-earth person,” said a functionary from Karaikudi.

However, the event also drew criticism over the delay in the actor's arrival. Though lunch was provided, several functionaries reportedly waited for hours, with the meeting scheduled around the morning and Dhanush reaching the venue at approximately 2.40 pm.

This is among Dhanush's recent interactions with supporters that have drawn attention, particularly because of the exclusive focus on women functionaries.

The meeting has fuelled speculation about whether the actor is attempting to build a wider support base among women, especially following actor Vijay's electoral success in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, Dhanush has not made any official announcement about entering politics.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Congress and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have made remarks that appear to link the speculation surrounding Dhanush's possible political entry to the BJP.

Responding to questions about the possibility of Dhanush entering politics, Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore said the BJP had been looking to promote a film star as a political front.

“They (BJP) wanted to prop up a cine star as a front for them. They have already finished AIADMK. They tried with Mr. Rajinikanth to start a party. Now they made Annamalai form a new outfit. These are all ideologically leaning towards only one ideology, that is Amit Shah's ideology. Therefore, we feel that this new kind of party, anybody has the freedom to start a party,” Tagore said.

A TVK leader and minister also suggested that new political entrants were being backed by forces in Delhi, while asserting that the emergence of new parties would not pose a challenge to Chief Minister Vijay. These remarks come amid speculation over Dhanush's possible political ambitions.

Speculation about Dhanush's possible political entry has been circulating for several months. Recently, the actor's fan club was transformed into a welfare movement, with activities being carried out across Tamil Nadu.

Sources say Dhanush has not made any formal announcement about his political plans and has instead asked his supporters to focus on welfare activities.

Whether the movement will eventually evolve into a political organisation remains unclear. For now, the actor has kept his political intentions under wraps, even as his latest meeting with women supporters adds to the speculation.

While leaving the venue, Dhanush expressed happiness over the meeting and avoided the political plunge question

"It was a happy day. So happy. Also, Happy Diwali to all," said Dhanush to the journalists.