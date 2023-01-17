Action Being Taken In Rajasthan Paper Leak Case, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said the BJP is misleading the public. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking on the second day of Chintan Shivir on Tuesday, said his government was taking action against the perpetrators in the paper leak case.

Mr Gehlot dismissed allegations of the involvement of any officer in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case and said that strict action is being taken against the gang that was involved in the paper leak case.

Earlier on Monday, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot sought a strict investigation into the paper leak and said during a press interaction, "I am saddened and anguished when I get to know of such incidents. Repeated paper leaks compromise the future of the youth. It doesn't matter who the criminal is, a strict investigation should be conducted to stop such recurring paper leaks."

"We have taken action on the perpetrators and the mastermind in the paper leak case, leaders should tell the name (in paper leak case), we'll take action against them and won't spare them," said Mr Gehlot.

He also attacked the Opposition and said that the BJP is misleading the public and spreading rumours against his government.

"We have arrested many people, debarred the candidates and teachers, bulldozed houses, and done everything regarding this case. Rajasthan is the only state where officials were dismissed and stringent action was taken pertaining to the paper leak case. What else can a government do? The Opposition doesn't see what's happening in UP and other states. It's misleading the people," he added.

"The BJP is deliberately misleading the public, making false allegations, naming wrong officers as involved in the case. We have achieved promises we made four years ago in the public manifesto," Mr Gehlot said while attacking BJP.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Mr Gehlot on Monday chaired the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Jaipur. All Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State attended the brainstorming session.

Ministers of Education, Health, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry gave detailed presentations of their departments and discussed the roadmap.

