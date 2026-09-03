"Absolute Lack Of Culture": KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over "Bull-Pig" Remark

Launching a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the completion of 1,000 days of the Congress administration in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has released a "charge sheet" against the state government, terming its tenure as "1,000 days of public oppression" rather than public governance.

Speaking to NDTV, KTR also condemned the chief minister's recent political rhetoric, specifically targeting his "bull vs pig" remark.

"The language used by the chief minister reflects an absolute lack of culture and basic parliamentary decorum. Instead of focusing on governance, he has reduced political discourse to gutter-level insults," KTR stated.

Reddy had earlier questioned former chief minister KCR's absence from active politics using a "bull-pig" analogy.

"What kind of comparison can there be between you and me? The difference is like between a 'Nandi' (sacred bull of Lord Shiva) and 'Pandi' (pig). How can you be compared with me?" Reddy had said using a Telugu saying.

Escalating his attack over ongoing political controversies, including those involving Minister Konda Surekha, KTR further alleged rampant corruption within the highest echelons of the state administration.

Claiming that the Chief Minister's family is directly benefiting from illicit land deals and commission networks, KTR said, "The land and administrative scams happening under Revanth Reddy are exponentially bigger than Karnataka's MUDA scam. He has lost the moral right to remain in office and must tender his resignation immediately."

KTR also took a sharp dig at Reddy over reports of a denied US trip, mocking the administration's claims of global outreach.

"This is a silly government kneeling before Delhi, surrendering Telangana's self-respect for political survival. While they claim to draw investments, even basic international clearances are being denied," he said.

Alleging widespread failure across key sectors under the Congress government, KTR also announced a massive public outreach drive. He said that he will undertake a comprehensive statewide padyatra next year to connect with citizens, expose the Congress party's unfulfilled promises, and ensure the return of the KCR-led BRS government to power.